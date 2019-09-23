Officials spar over anti-violence sales tax audit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials spar over anti-violence sales tax audit

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The head of government for Kansas City's Jackson County has demanded that an accounting firm retract a report that alleges mismanagement of an anti-drug and violence sales tax.

The Kansas City Star reports that County Executive Frank White alleges that it contains numerous errors, omissions and misleading statements. The report didn't allege criminality but found that the amount of revenue the 30-year-old COMBAT sales tax was expected to raise was chronically underestimated starting in 2010. It said that money generated above and beyond the estimates created a kind of slush fund that was used to pay for non-drug and crime-fighting related expenses, such as a trail.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who commissioned the audit, has defended the accuracy of the report. County elected officials will discuss it Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.