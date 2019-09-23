Officials spar over anti-violence sales tax audit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The head of government for Kansas City's Jackson County has demanded that an accounting firm retract a report that alleges mismanagement of an anti-drug and violence sales tax.

The Kansas City Star reports that County Executive Frank White alleges that it contains numerous errors, omissions and misleading statements. The report didn't allege criminality but found that the amount of revenue the 30-year-old COMBAT sales tax was expected to raise was chronically underestimated starting in 2010. It said that money generated above and beyond the estimates created a kind of slush fund that was used to pay for non-drug and crime-fighting related expenses, such as a trail.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who commissioned the audit, has defended the accuracy of the report. County elected officials will discuss it Monday.

