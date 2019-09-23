Benton Fire Department receives grant for exhaust removal system - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Benton Fire Department receives grant for exhaust removal system

BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton Fire Department announced Sunday that it has received a grant for $45,182.45 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grant will fund the installation of a complete exhaust system to remove cancerous byproducts of diesel engines used by the department. The department says it will make the community safer for firefighters and residents. 

Cancer is a major concern for fire departments nationwide as statistics show that firefighters are more than twice as likely than the general public to develop many types of cancers. The department hopes this state of the art system will help current and future firefighters have long, healthy careers. 

