Fall officially arrives, but summer-time heat is not over

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front moving through this morning is bringing a few showers to start the work week. Rain will move out quickly this morning and skies will begin clearing by lunch time.

Winds out of the north will filter in some slightly cooler air for the next two days. Temperatures Monday afternoon will peak around 80 with low 80s expected on Tuesday.

Another disturbance will bring a chance for a few showers and storms on Wednesday with another brief cool down.

While it's now officially fall, Mother Nature does not seem to have received the memo. As the big ridge builds back into the southeastern U.S., it appears possible that low 90s may return even into the first few days of October.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.