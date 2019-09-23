Fact or fiction? Central Illinois event examines war films - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fact or fiction? Central Illinois event examines war films

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A special event in central Illinois will dig into the facts and fiction showcased in some of Hollywood's best known war films.

Mark DePue, oral historian for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, is the featured speaker for Thursday night's event at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

DePue is also a military historian and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He says movies depicting war can be exciting, inspirational and emotional but get the facts wrong.

Reservations to the free event can be made online . Attendees also get access to an exhibit featuring World War II artists and documents.

