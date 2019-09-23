Crews working large house fire in West Frankfort

UPDATE: 5:45 A.M. 09/23/2019: West Frankfort mayor Tom Jordan tells News 3 the home that was destroyed in Monday's fire was condemned and scheduled to be demolished in the coming weeks.

There was also no power or gas going to the home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Several fire departments were working a large structure fire in West Frankfort early Monday morning.

One house in the 1100 block of E. Lindell St. is a total loss, and the fire spread to at least two other nearby houses.

The extent of the damage on those neighboring houses is unclear at this time, though the blaze was under control as of 5:00 a.m.

There is also no word yet on any possibly injuries.

News 3 has a reporter on the scene and we will provide more details as they become available.

This story will be updated.