Kentucky's Pine Mountain State Park wins $1M in improvements

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - More than $1 million in improvements are coming to Kentucky's Pine Mountain State Resort Park.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office said in a news release the funds will go toward renovating the Laurel Cove Amphitheater and for utility and safety needs. The funds bring the total for the park since 2016 to $2.4 million as a result of additional state parks funding.

Kentucky State Parks received $18 million and $20 million in additional funding as part of a parks initiative from 2016 to 2018. A $50 million bond issue for the campaign in state parks was approved this year.

