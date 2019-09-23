Man killed in Route 34 crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man killed in Route 34 crash

Posted: Updated:

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Elizabethtown man is dead after a crash on Route 34 in Pope County. 

It happened Sunday, around 10:25 a.m.

A news release from Illinois State Police said 79-year-old Roger L. Lane was driving south on Route 34, north of Herod, when his Ford pickup crossed the center line, left the road and struck a tree. 

Lane was extricated from the truck and flown to an out of state hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

ISP references an unspecified medical condition as a cause of the crash. 

