Man killed in Route 34 crash

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Elizabethtown man is dead after a crash on Route 34 in Pope County.

It happened Sunday, around 10:25 a.m.

A news release from Illinois State Police said 79-year-old Roger L. Lane was driving south on Route 34, north of Herod, when his Ford pickup crossed the center line, left the road and struck a tree.

Lane was extricated from the truck and flown to an out of state hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

ISP references an unspecified medical condition as a cause of the crash.