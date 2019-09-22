Dozens protest climate change at Turley Park

An Elizabethtown man is dead after a crash on Route 34.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people made their way to the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon to see unique motorcycles Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a hundred kids took part in the 3rd annual Community Fun and Fitness relay at SIU's track and field complex Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens attended a rally at Carbondale's Turley Park Sunday to protest against climate change.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Pope County Sheriff said an arrest had been made following a threatening message posted on social media last week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Autumn officially arrives Monday morning with the Autumnal Equinox at 2:50 a.m. CDT.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Sunday, Captain D.W. Presley with the Carbondale Fire Department said no one was injured in the house fire on Partridge Lane Saturday night.
There has been a large water main break on the corner of East Grand and Walnut Street.
(WSIL) - We should get in another warm, humid, and dry day, before rain sets in tonight.
Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Perry County on Saturday.
