Dozens protest climate change at Turley Park

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens attended a rally at Carbondale's Turley Park Sunday to protest against practices they believe contribute to climate change.

Southern Illinoisans Against Fracturing our Environment (SAFE) and the Sunrise Movement held a potluck picnic as part of a petition drive.

Sunday's event serves in the larger national effort calling for action on climate change.

The groups want Illinois to become the fifth state to ban fracking, something they say Governor JB Pritzker alluded to in his campaign.

Organizer, Rich Whitney, says thousands have already signed their petition.

"We're partnering with groups like Food and Water Watch and other groups that are helping in this effort. So, we're confident that over the next couple of months we should be able to turn in thousands and thousands of signatures to Governor Pritzker to send this message: 'Hey, let's take care; let's get off fossil fuels in Illinois" said Whitney.

Whitney says he was encouraged by the support offered from Southern Illinois.