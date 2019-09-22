Fun and Fitness Relays draw dozens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fun and Fitness Relays draw dozens

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a hundred kids took part in the Third Annual Community Fun and Fitness Relay at SIU's Track and Field Complex Sunday.

The event was open to all athletes with multiple relay races in each age category.

Money raised from Sunday's event benefits multiple non-profit organizations, including the after-school "I Can Read" program.

Kathy Jones, Relay Co-Director, says they continue to expand what the event has to offer each year.

Last year's event raised more than a thousand dollars, and organizers expected to raise even more this year.
 

