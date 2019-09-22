Unique motorcycles on display in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people made their way to the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts to see unique motorcycles this weekend.

This was the 15th year for the annual Ironclad Art Motorcycle show, and organizers say it continues to grow in participants and spectators.

The show features motorcycles of all types, with music, food, and raffles.

Organizer Rex Cusumano says the show attracts up to 150 bike owners each year who come from all over Illinois and surrounding states.

"We feel like it's almost a big family reunion, just, like-minded people come out and enjoy the day in a family friendly event, and we just hope the next 15 will be as good as the last 15" says Cusumano.

Organizers have already begun to plan for next year's event.