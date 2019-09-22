Unique motorcycles on display in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Unique motorcycles on display in Mt. Vernon

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people made their way to the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts to see unique motorcycles this weekend. 

This was the 15th year for the annual Ironclad Art Motorcycle show, and organizers say it continues to grow in participants and spectators.

The show features motorcycles of all types, with music, food, and raffles.

Organizer Rex Cusumano says the show attracts up to 150 bike owners each year who come from all over Illinois and surrounding states.

"We feel like it's almost a big family reunion, just, like-minded people come out and enjoy the day in a family friendly event, and we just hope the next 15 will be as good as the last 15" says Cusumano.

Organizers have already begun to plan for next year's event.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.