New details released following house fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Sunday, Captain D.W. Presley with the Carbondale Fire Department said no one was injured in the house fire on Partridge Lane Saturday night.

Presley says when firefighters arrived just after 8:10 p.m., the home was fully engulfed in flames and part of the roof had collapsed.

Captain Presley says no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.