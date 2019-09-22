New details released following house fire in Carbondale

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Autumn officially arrives Monday morning with the Autumnal Equinox at 2:50 a.m. CDT.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Sunday, Captain D.W. Presley with the Carbondale Fire Department said no one was injured in the house fire on Partridge Lane Saturday night.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Pope County Sheriff said an arrest had been made following a threatening message posted on social media last week.
There has been a large water main break on the corner of East Grand and Walnut Street.
(WSIL) - We should get in another warm, humid, and dry day, before rain sets in tonight.
Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Perry County on Saturday.
Several dozen people helped build beds for kids in Mount Vernon Saturday morning.
Authorities in Carbondale responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Partridge Lane Saturday night.
Pedestrian and motorist safety around trains and railroad tracks will be the focus of Illinois Rail Safety Week next week.
Chicago police say an officer was shot and wounded and two others were seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle in a separate incident.
