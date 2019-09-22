Overnight rain chances, cooler start to the work week

WSIL -- It was another warm and breezy day ahead of the approaching cold front, high temperatures topped out well above normal again, reaching upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight we will begin to see some changes. A cold front will make it's way into the area from the northwest bringing the chance for rain and storms overnight. While severe weather is not expected a few rumbles of thunder and a bit of lightening can't be ruled out. For those hoping for a little rainfall, the chance for rain is decent but will remain light with most folks picking up less than half an inch. The front will however, finally bring seasonable temperatures to the area. Afternoon high temperatures tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures! Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest look at your forecast tomorrow morning on News 3.