Teen arrested following threatening message - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen arrested following threatening message

Posted: Updated:

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Pope County Sheriff said an arrest had been made following a threatening message posted on social media last week.

Sheriff Jerry Suits say the State's Attorney reviewed the reports and decided to issue an arrest warrant. On Friday, police arrested a 14 year-old girl from Vienna on charges of Disorderly Conduct. 

 Suits says the message posted on Snapchat led to heightened security at the schools on Monday and resulted in nearly 100 absent students. 

On March 20, 2019, the teen made an anonymous post through YOLO on Snapchat that read "Don't come to school on Monday. Watch the news that day to see why." She told Sheriff Suits the post was meant to be a joke. 

The Vienna teen is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.