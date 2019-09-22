Rockford planning to open internationally reputed school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Rockford Public Schools officials say they're planning on opening an elementary school that's part of a reputed international program.

School officials hope to open an International Baccalaureate school in the 2021 school year. The district will first have to be accepted into the program, which has thousands of schools worldwide and an estimated 1 million students.

Rockford Superintendent Ehren Jarrett announced the new school during a speech earlier this month.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the school would serve kindergarten through fifth grades and be open to any student in the district. School officials say it could grow to include middle and high school.

The district says it is currently looking for space to house the program.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.