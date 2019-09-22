Illinois issues 300,000 REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois issues 300,000 REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois has issued about 300,000 state driver's licenses that are compliant with a 2005 law aimed at strengthening rules for identification at airports and federal facilities.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that after long delays, the Illinois Secretary of State is now processing thousands of the documents daily.

The licenses that are compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005 have a small gold circle with a white star in the middle. Those applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses need to show additional paperwork to prove their identity.

Starting in October 2020, Illinois residents over 18 who fly or visit military bases will need a REAL ID-compliant document. Along with the new drivers' licenses, passports can also be used.

Many states comply with the law. Illinois was granted an extension.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.