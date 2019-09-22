Illinois state lawmakers to consider flavored vaping ban - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois state lawmakers to consider flavored vaping ban

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois lawmakers will consider legislation this fall that would outlaw flavored vaping products and ban electronic cigarette use in indoor public spaces.

The Chicago Tribune reports Democratic state Rep. Deb Conroy sponsored the bill, saying it's become a "national health crisis."

Federal health officials say more than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, though the cause remains unknown. Eight deaths have been reported, including one in Illinois.

New York and Michigan have already approved bans of flavored e-cigarettes.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he supports a ban. Lawmakers' fall session starts next month.

Conroy says the concern is particularly geared toward young people.

A committee hearing on the proposed legislation is planned for Monday in Chicago. Young students who have studied the issue are expected to testify.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.