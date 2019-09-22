Premature baby of Chicago woman fatally hit by truck dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Premature baby of Chicago woman fatally hit by truck dies

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a premature baby delivered after her mom was fatally hit by a truck in Chicago has died.

Elizabeth Boshardy was crossing the street near downtown Chicago earlier this week when the driver of a truck made a left turn and reportedly didn't see her in the crosswalk. The pregnant woman later died at a Chicago hospital, but doctors were able to deliver the baby.

The baby girl had been in a neonatal intensive care unit for days. The Cook County medical examiner's office says the baby died Saturday morning.

