Veterans Affairs medical center planned in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Federal officials are planning a new $47.4 million Veterans Affairs health care center in Cape Girardeau.

Officials at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced plans for the cente on Friday. The 43,000-square-foot health care center will be on a 7-acre site near SoutheastHEALTH's cancer center.

Libby Johnson, center director, said in a news release the clinic will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and several specialty care services and procedures.

The Southeast Missourian reports the center is expected to be complete by 2022.

Johnson said the goal is to enroll 3,000 new veterans patients during the next two years.

The new health center will replace the Veterans Affairs' existing outpatient clinic in Cape Girardeau.

