OSHA investigates worker's death at Sterling Steel

STERLING, Ill. (AP) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a 46-year-old Illinois man who was found earlier this week at a steel company after likely falling from a silo taller than 60 feet.

Sauk Valley Media reports that David Hanna was found dead before 7 a.m. Tuesday at Sterling Steel Company. Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald says the Sterling man is believed to have fallen to his death while working alone the night before.

Sterling Police Sergeant Todd Messer says foul play isn't suspected.

OSHA and the Sterling police are investigating.

Information from: Sauk Valley Media, http://www.saukvalley.com

