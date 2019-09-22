Court: Guard who unshackled inmate has lawsuit immunity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Court: Guard who unshackled inmate has lawsuit immunity

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - An appellate court has overturned a lower court and found a correctional officer who unshackled an inmate at a suburban Chicago hospital can't be sued by two patients who alleged an ensuing hostage situation left them severely traumatized.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Friday that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the officer who allegedly hid in a closet after Tywon Salters got his handgun and took nurses hostage had immunity as a public official.

The lawsuit also alleged the officer didn't alert others in the Geneva hospital that Salters was on the loose.

Four nurses who sued Kane County earlier got a combined $7.9 million in a settlement. The nurse receiving the bulk of the money was held hostage for hours by Salters, who threatened to kill her.

An officer eventually fatally shot Salters.

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin , http://www.chicagolawbulletin.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.