Loyola to offer free college program to Aurora students

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - The city of Aurora and Loyola University are teaming up to offer a free college program to graduates of the Chicago suburb's high schools.

Loyola began an associate's degree program in 2015 called Arrupe College. It is geared toward low-income students who meet certain grade requirements. They complete credit hours which are transferable to most Illinois higher education institutions. The vast majority graduate without debt.

Under the new collaboration Aurora officials announced this month that they will target about 25 to 50 recent graduates.

Aurora spokesman Clayton Muhammad says students will go through the traditional federal financial aid process and the rest of their tuition will be covered by institution-based aid. He says city officials are also working on other support, like paying for public transportation.

The students can begin classes as early as January 2020.

