Water main break in Carterville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Water main break in Carterville

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Police say there was a water main break in Carterville Sunday morning.

Carterville Police have put out a Nixle alert for all residents and drivers. There has been a large water main break on the corner of East Grand and Walnut Street. 

Water will be shut off for repairs. All drivers are asked to avoid the area and boil water when it is restored. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.