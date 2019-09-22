Chance for rain returns tonight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chance for rain returns tonight

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) - We should get in another warm, humid, and dry day, before rain sets in tonight. A cold front likely moves into the region, bringing rain to the western fringe of our area around the dinner area. Rain chances build through the overnight hours as the line of showers and storms push through. Showers will likely linger around daybreak, but we will see clearing shortly thereafter. I expect more sunshine during the afternoon. 

Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

