Volunteers build beds for kids - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Volunteers build beds for kids

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Several dozen people helped build beds for kids in Mount Vernon Saturday morning.

The Rend Lake area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace brought volunteers together at the Logan Street Baptist Church.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization that works to reduce the number of children without beds.

50 beds were constructed at Saturday's event.

Chapter president, Dan Bearden, says educating others about the need that exists is often difficult but worth it.

"One of the hard things about it is that it's largely an invisible problem. When we go to explain to people what we do, a lot of times it takes awhile just to get them to understand that there's even a problem that exists out there" says Bearden.

It's estimated more than 2 million children in the United States sleep on the floor every night.

Bearden says they have already delivered 30 beds in the Rend Lake region, and Saturday's build will go towards 40 homes on their waiting list.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.