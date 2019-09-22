Volunteers build beds for kids

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Several dozen people helped build beds for kids in Mount Vernon Saturday morning.

The Rend Lake area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace brought volunteers together at the Logan Street Baptist Church.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization that works to reduce the number of children without beds.

50 beds were constructed at Saturday's event.

Chapter president, Dan Bearden, says educating others about the need that exists is often difficult but worth it.

"One of the hard things about it is that it's largely an invisible problem. When we go to explain to people what we do, a lot of times it takes awhile just to get them to understand that there's even a problem that exists out there" says Bearden.

It's estimated more than 2 million children in the United States sleep on the floor every night.

Bearden says they have already delivered 30 beds in the Rend Lake region, and Saturday's build will go towards 40 homes on their waiting list.

