Volunteers build beds for kids

Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Perry County on Saturday.
Several dozen people helped build beds for kids in Mount Vernon Saturday morning.
Authorities in Carbondale responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Partridge Lane Saturday night.
Pedestrian and motorist safety around trains and railroad tracks will be the focus of Illinois Rail Safety Week next week.
Chicago police say an officer was shot and wounded and two others were seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle in a separate incident.
Around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a 911 call in rural Ava.
(WSIL) -- A small chance for showers exists in our north western counties this morning.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Staff at Brehm Preparatory School can expect to help more students next year following the groundbreaking of a new OPTIONS building.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- It is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and a local organization wants to make sure parents have their children properly secured in the car.
Willaimson County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of K9 officer, Indy.
