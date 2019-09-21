Illinois State Police investigate fatal crash in Perry County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Police investigate fatal crash in Perry County

Posted: Updated:

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Perry County on Saturday.

Terese Baird, 69, and Byrlie Baird, 67, were on a motorcycle headed south on Illinois Route 127.

Police say a Ford Ranger pickup truck driving in the opposite direction hit them head on just north of the intersection with Matthews Road.

Byrlie Baird was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital, And Terese Baird was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the truck, Isaac Gurley, 41, of Herrin, passed another vehicle in a no passing zone around a curve and struck the two riding on the motorcycle.
 

