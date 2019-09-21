Crews respond to house fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Authorities in Carbondale responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Partridge Lane Saturday night.

Most of the house was burned away by the time firefighters were able to put the fire out.

It is unclear on what started that fire or if anybody was in the house at the time of the incident.

Officials on the scene declined to comment.

Two ambulances were at that scene with those firefighters Saturday night.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

