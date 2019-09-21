Another warm September day ahead, cool down on the way

WSIL -- It was another warm September day with temperatures topping out above normal, in the upper 80s, but a cool down is around the corner.

Tonight will be a quiet night with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Tomorrow our eyes turn to the incoming cold front, however, it will still be a warm one as afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s ahead of the front. The front will make it's way into the area late Sunday night and into Monday morning bringing the chance for rain and more seasonable temperatures. By Monday high temperatures should dip into the low 80s, enjoy!

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.