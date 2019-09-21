Illinois Rail Safety Week to be observed Sept. 22-28 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Rail Safety Week to be observed Sept. 22-28

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Pedestrian and motorist safety around trains and railroad tracks will be the focus of Illinois Rail Safety Week next week.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police announced that the fifth statewide rail safety initiative will be Sunday through Sept. 28 after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a proclamation.

In 2018, there were 86 rail-crossing collisions involving motor vehicles. They resulted in 26 injuries and 15 deaths. There were 40 incidents that resulted in 18 injuries and 22 fatalities after victims trespassed on railroad property.

The chiefs of police and its partners Metra railroad, CN Railroad and Illinois Operation Lifesaver , along with numerous supporting agencies, first responders and railroad companies, will provide educational as well as enforcement activities during the week.

Online:

Illinois Rail Safety Week: http://illinoisrailsafetyweek.org/

