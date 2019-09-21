Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.

Around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a 911 call in rural Ava. When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Edward H. Dudley, 37, of Dupo. 

An autopsy is being scheduled. The investigation is ongoing. 

