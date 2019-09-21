2nd suspect arrested in Kentucky fatal shooting of man, dog - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2nd suspect arrested in Kentucky fatal shooting of man, dog

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a man and his dog in a parking garage earlier this month.

News outlets report that the Frankfort Police Department arrested 39-year-old Nena M. Washington on Friday in the death of 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback. Washington is charged with complicity to murder.

Police have said Brumback was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the second floor of a parking garage and later died at the hospital.

Bowman says Brumback's dog was also shot to death.

Antonio Bolling was previously arrested and charged with murder and other offenses in Brumback's death. The 40-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

It's unclear whether Washington has hired an attorney who can comment on the charges.

