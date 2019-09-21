Kansas City man sentenced for killing 18-year-old daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 43-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to two life sentences after being convicted of murdering his teenage daughter.

Jerry Bausby was sentenced Friday for the March 21 2016 death of 18-year-old Daizsa Laye Bausby. Prosecutors say Bausby sexually assaulted his daughter before suffocating her. She was found dead in a Kansas City motel room.

The life sentences will run consecutively.

Bausby was found guilty in July of second-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse of his daughter, who was a Southwest High School honors student.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asked the court to set maximum sentences for Bausby, in order to "demonstrate that evil will be matched by justice."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.