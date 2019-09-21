Chicago cop wounded, 2 others injured in separate incident

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an officer was shot and wounded and two others were seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle in a separate incident.

Police spokesmen say an officer was shot Saturday morning on the South Side and hospitalized in critical condition. They say the shooter was believed to be a fugitive and that he got away.

Meanwhile, two other officers were hospitalized early Saturday with abrasions, contusions, internal injuries and possible bone fractures. Police say the officers responded to a call of a man with a gun inside a restaurant shortly after 4 a.m. on the South Side. After the officers patted down the man, he pushed past them, ran outside, got into a vehicle and drove off, dragging both officers before getting away.

The officers' names haven't been released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.