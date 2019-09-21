Missouri receives $1.5 million gift for business operations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri receives $1.5 million gift for business operations

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A descendant of one of the families that helped found the University of Missouri has pledged $1.5 million to the university to support business operations.

The university announced Friday that Jim Pace, a 1965 graduate of the College of Business, had pledged the gift, which includes $150,000 he donated in 2016.

Pace is related to John, Richard and Lineal Pace, brothers who in 1839 contributed $100 of $117,900 needed to endow the university and bring it to Boone County.

Jim Pace was the owner and CEO of ROM Corporation, a manufacturing company that makes roll-up doors. He is retired.

He said in a news release he hoped the gift will allow the university to reduce operating costs in a time of declining state funding and limited opportunities to raise tuition.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.