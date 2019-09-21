Latino filmmaker Gregory Nava to join U of I symposium - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Latino filmmaker Gregory Nava to join U of I symposium

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Noted Latino film director Gregory Nava has joined the lineup for the Chaz and Roger Ebert Symposium at the University of Illinois.

Nava directed the films "El Norte," ''My Family" and "Selena" and created the Latino series "American Family." He will close out the daylong symposium Friday.

The event is focused on inclusion and diversity in movies and the media. Nava will discuss his career and challenges, his efforts at diversity in his filmmaking and his view of the industry's future.

Stacy Smith of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California will be the keynote speaker.

The symposium named in part for the late film critic Roger Ebert will be at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. Registration is encouraged.

Online: https://media.illinois.edu/EbertSymposium

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.