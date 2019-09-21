Ex-northwestern Indiana mayor fighting federal convictions

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A former northwestern Indiana mayor is continuing to fight the bribery and tax obstruction convictions that forced him from office earlier this year.

A federal judge has set a December court hearing for arguments on claims by Republican former Portage Mayor James Snyder that his convictions should be overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct and insufficient evidence. The judge will later decide whether to acquit Snyder, grant him a new trial or announce his sentence.

Jurors convicted Snyder in February of accepting $13,000 from a Portage company after it received contracts worth more than $1.25 million for garbage trucks. The tax charge stems from a mortgage company he once managed and back personal income taxes.

Snyder won mayoral elections in 2011 and 2015. He has maintained his innocence.

