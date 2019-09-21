Ex-northwestern Indiana mayor fighting federal convictions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-northwestern Indiana mayor fighting federal convictions

Posted: Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A former northwestern Indiana mayor is continuing to fight the bribery and tax obstruction convictions that forced him from office earlier this year.

A federal judge has set a December court hearing for arguments on claims by Republican former Portage Mayor James Snyder that his convictions should be overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct and insufficient evidence. The judge will later decide whether to acquit Snyder, grant him a new trial or announce his sentence.

Jurors convicted Snyder in February of accepting $13,000 from a Portage company after it received contracts worth more than $1.25 million for garbage trucks. The tax charge stems from a mortgage company he once managed and back personal income taxes.

Snyder won mayoral elections in 2011 and 2015. He has maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.