Early showers for some, but dry for most

(WSIL) -- A small chance for showers exists in our north western counties this morning.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Staff at Brehm Preparatory School can expect to help more students next year following the groundbreaking of a new OPTIONS building.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- It is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and a local organization wants to make sure parents have their children properly secured in the car.
Willaimson County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of K9 officer, Indy.
CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is conducting a rescue along the Mississippi River.
More than 100 students connected with potential employers Thursday at an Agriculture Job Fair at SIU Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly one hundred students and community members attended a climate rally Friday.
Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a store.
NEW YORK (AP) -- The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory.
WSIL - Clouds kept afternoon temperatures in check on Friday and some clouds are expected around all weekend. ...
