Early showers for some, but dry for most

(WSIL) -- A small chance for showers exists in our north western counties this morning. Those will likely dry up by late morning, leaving mostly cloudy  and dry conditions most of the day, before clearing out overnight. Expect afternoon high temperatures to top out in the low to mid 80's today, and remain similar tomorrow. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

