Pregnancy Matters hosts a car seat safety check

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- It is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and a local organization wants to make sure parents have their children properly secured in the car.

Folks from Pregnancy Matters will be at Redemption Church in Johnston City Saturday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. checking car seat installations, free of charge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is sponsoring roughly 100 events across the state that emphasize keeping young passengers safe. 

Drivers can stop by the events and have their car seats checked for proper fitment and usage.

Experts say some of the most common mistakes made with car seats are having the child in the wrong seat, having the seat too loose or even facing the wrong direction. 

