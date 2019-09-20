SIU students hold climate rally - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU students hold climate rally

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly one hundred students and community members attended a climate rally Friday in Carbondale.

Organizers say its part of larger climate protests happening worldwide.

They're not just pushing for action on climate change nationally, but also here at home.

That includes asking SIU campus leaders to sign an agreement to use greener alternatives like solar power, and low flow toilets. 

Krystal Keen, a student at SIU, encourages the university to sign the agreement because she says SIU is already a leader in green initiatives.

"We have a green fund. We charge each student, every semester, ten dollars per student. We take this money, and we do green things with it, more campus trash cans, recycling, you know, all these different green things, so SIU is already a leader," said Keen.

Organizers remind you, small steps can go a long way.

They say unplugging or turning off appliances when they're not in use, helps conserve energy.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.