SIU students hold climate rally

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly one hundred students and community members attended a climate rally Friday in Carbondale.

Organizers say its part of larger climate protests happening worldwide.

They're not just pushing for action on climate change nationally, but also here at home.

That includes asking SIU campus leaders to sign an agreement to use greener alternatives like solar power, and low flow toilets.

Krystal Keen, a student at SIU, encourages the university to sign the agreement because she says SIU is already a leader in green initiatives.

"We have a green fund. We charge each student, every semester, ten dollars per student. We take this money, and we do green things with it, more campus trash cans, recycling, you know, all these different green things, so SIU is already a leader," said Keen.

Organizers remind you, small steps can go a long way.

They say unplugging or turning off appliances when they're not in use, helps conserve energy.