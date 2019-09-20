Woman gets 20 years for role in Missouri officer's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman gets 20 years for role in Missouri officer's death

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman will serve 20 years in prison for her role in the death of a Clinton police officer.

KMBC-TV reports Tammy Widger was sentenced Friday to 20 years for second-degree murder in the March 2018 death of Officer Christopher Ryan Morton.

Morton was killed when officers responded to an apparent domestic dispute in Clinton. Investigators say officers went to Widger's home by mistake in response to a 911 call.

When officers entered the home, James Waters opened fire, killing Morton and wounding two officers. Waters was later found dead inside the home.

Widger later said she thought Waters, an ex-convict, had slipped out of the house when officers arrived.

Widger was also sentenced to seven years for possession of a controlled substance. The sentences will be served concurrently.

