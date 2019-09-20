Man who stole school bus in Alabama gets 8 years in prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who stole school bus in Alabama gets 8 years in prison

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) - A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to stealing a school bus in Alabama has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

AL.com reports 26-year-old Brandon Peckinpaugh of Bowling Green also pleaded guilty to a string of break-ins before the school bus theft in Blount County in August 2017. He's accused of leading officers on a chase in the bus and hitting a state trooper's vehicle before the pursuit ended in Jefferson County.

Peckinpaugh also pleaded guilty to destruction of state property, promoting prison contraband and attempted escape. Those charges stem from his time in jail.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says charges related to hitting a law enforcement vehicle are pending in Jefferson County.

