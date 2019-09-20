Groundbreaking ceremony held for new OPTIONS building

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Since 1982 Brehm Preparatory School has helped hundreds of people with learning disabilities and beginning next year, the school will have another facility to help serve more students.

On Friday members of the Brehm Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new OPTIONS Transitions to Independence building that serves as an expansion for OPTIONS after it's current building reached maximum capacity.

"When (the staff) meets together on a Monday morning, they're pushing tables together. Some of them are even spilling out into the hallway so that they can be a part of the meeting," said head of school Jeremy Robbins. "The only way we can get more students into the program is really to have more space to do it."

Robbins said the 11,000 square foot building will have six classrooms and will house the OPTIONS administrative offices that will help provide services for 75 young adults with learning disabilities.

He adds that the building is a convenient way for students living on the Brehm campus who have to travel to the OPTIONS building on Lewis Lane.

"For them to be able to just walk across the lawn or down the sidewalk I think it will be very exciting for them, "Robbins said.

Funds for the new building came from private donors that consisted of Brehm stakeholders, the board of trustees and other groups.

"This new building has just opened up a world of possibilities," said Stacy Tate, president of the school's board of trustees. "We want to collaborate with the community in a bigger and better way."

Construction of the new building is expected to be completed in July 2020 with the opening scheduled in August.