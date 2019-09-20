SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store

Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a store.
Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a store.
NEW YORK (AP) -- The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory.
NEW YORK (AP) -- The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory.
WSIL - Clouds kept afternoon temperatures in check on Friday and some clouds are expected around all weekend. ...
WSIL - Clouds kept afternoon temperatures in check on Friday and some clouds are expected around all weekend. ...
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The algae is a temporary problem usually cause by hot weather.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The algae is a temporary problem usually cause by hot weather.
Election season gets underway in southern Illinois with a unified message from Democrats running for the 12th Congressional District.
Election season gets underway in southern Illinois with a unified message from Democrats running for the 12th Congressional District.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Fall into the Saddle Fundraiser will be taking place at the Carterville Community Center on October 4th.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Fall into the Saddle Fundraiser will be taking place at the Carterville Community Center on October 4th.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate was 4% in August based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate was 4% in August based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- For the first time in quite a while, there's a chance for RAIN in the forecast!
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- For the first time in quite a while, there's a chance for RAIN in the forecast!
If contract negotiations fall through, teachers at a second school district in Jackson County plan to strike.
If contract negotiations fall through, teachers at a second school district in Jackson County plan to strike.