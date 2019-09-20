SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store

Posted: Updated:

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) -- Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a clothing store.

Video posted on TV station WGN's website shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. People can be seen running in one shaky clip, but there were no immediate reports that anyone had been struck by the SUV.

Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall "like you would a shopping cart." He says the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police.


 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.