Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes in stores - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes in stores

NEW YORK (AP) -- Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.
 

