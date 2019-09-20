Chicago officer pleads guilty in crash data-for-bribes case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago officer pleads guilty in crash data-for-bribes case

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago Police officer has pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes from an attorney's referral service in exchange for information about people recently involved in traffic accidents.

The Chicago Tribune reports that as part of Kevin Tate's guilty plea in federal court on Friday to conspiracy to commit bribery, he admitted taking at least $10,000 from attorney Richard Burton's National Attorney Referral Service.

Burton, who paid the money to get a jump on soliciting traffic accident victims as clients, pleaded guilty in June to the same charge. A second officer, Milot Cadichon, pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Tate faces a sentence of about three years in prison when he returns to court for sentencing in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.