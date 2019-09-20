Warm weekend coming up

WSIL - Clouds kept afternoon temperatures in check on Friday and some clouds are expected around all weekend. Some were fortunate to see some showers Friday afternoon and isolated showers can't be ruled out Saturday but the overall chance of rain will remain very small. Sunday brings bigger chances for rain, but the peak time is in the evening so most of us should see several dry daylight hours.

Jim has the latest look at radar and an updated forecast looking at rainfall potential this weekend coming up on News 3 this evening.