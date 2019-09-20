Warm weekend coming up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm weekend coming up

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Clouds kept afternoon temperatures in check on Friday and some clouds are expected around all weekend.  Some were fortunate to see some showers Friday afternoon and isolated showers can't be ruled out Saturday but the overall chance of rain will remain very small.  Sunday brings bigger chances for rain, but the peak time is in the evening so most of us should see several dry daylight hours.

Jim has the latest look at radar and an updated forecast looking at rainfall potential this weekend coming up on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.