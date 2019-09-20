Body found after stolen vehicle crash in southeast Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found after stolen vehicle crash in southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a body was found after a southeast Missouri crash involving a stolen vehicle.

KFVS-TV reports that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday in New Madrid County. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says officials don't know if the death was a result of the crash.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the person found dead.

