Evergreen Lake closed due to harmful algae

WSIL - Clouds kept afternoon temperatures in check on Friday and some clouds are expected around all weekend. ...
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The algae is a temporary problem usually cause by hot weather.
Election season gets underway in southern Illinois with a unified message from Democrats running for the 12th Congressional District.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Fall into the Saddle Fundraiser will be taking place at the Carterville Community Center on October 4th.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate was 4% in August based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- For the first time in quite a while, there's a chance for RAIN in the forecast!
If contract negotiations fall through, teachers at a second school district in Jackson County plan to strike.
Drivers will notice a new field of yellow flowers in Harrisburg. Sunflowers can now be seen on Bulldog Boulevard leading up to the Harrisburg Middle.
Illinois authorities say the more than 2,200 fetal remains found at the Illinois home of an abortion doctor who died this month were from abortions conducted between 2000 and 2002.
