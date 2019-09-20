Evergreen Lake closed due to harmful algae - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Evergreen Lake closed due to harmful algae

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Evergreen Lake is currently closed due to potentially harmful algae in the water.

The algae is a temporary problem usually cause by hot weather. 

During this time, fishing, boating and swimming are not permitted. People and pets are asked to avoid contact with the water until further notice. 

If you have questions or would like additional information, call the Water Treatment Plant at (618) 457-3240.

