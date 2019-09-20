Chicago police find video of shooting suspect fixing bike - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago police find video of shooting suspect fixing bike

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police say they have found surveillance video from a bicycle shop that shows a man fixing a flat tire just minutes before he allegedly rode up to a woman and shot her in the back.

The video offers a clear view off the man suspected of shooting and critically injuring a woman as she walked in the Fulton River District near downtown on Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made in the shooting but police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the man fixing his bicycle is the "prime suspect" after determining that he's the same man who can be seen on surveillance photographs riding a bicycle near scene of the shooting.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the woman is expected to survive after undergoing surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

