Oklahoma newspaper executive named publisher of Joplin Globe

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A newspaper group publisher in Oklahoma has been named the new publisher of The Joplin Globe.

Dale Brendel was appointed to the position Thursday by CNHI, the Globe's parent company. As group publisher for CNHI, he had oversight of the Stillwater News Press, Muskogee Phoenix, Tahlequah Daily Press and the Ada News.

The Joplin Globe reports Steve McPhaul, executive vice president of newspapers for CNHI, said Brendel's appointment will be effective immediately.

Brendel will continue as publisher for the newspaper group in Oklahoma but will move his family to Joplin for his new role at the Globe.

A Missouri native, Brendel received his journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He has previously worked at the Blue Springs Examiner, The Independence Examiner in Missouri and the Leavenworth Times in Kansas.

