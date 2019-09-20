Fall officially arrives Monday morning with Autumnal Equinox

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Autumn officially arrives Monday morning with the Autumnal Equinox at 2:50 a.m. CDT.

The equinox occurs the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator, an imaginary line in the sky above Earth’s Equator, from north to south.

On the Equinox, night and day are nearly equal in daylight and night around the globe. Our region will experience 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight on the Autumnal Equinox. It's not exactly equal due to how sunrise and sunset are defined. Another factor is the sunlight refracted by the Earth's atmosphere which causes the days to be a few minutes longer.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs every year on September 22, 23, or 24.

The 23.4º tilt of the Earth's axis in relation to the Sun is what gives our planet its season.

The Earth's axis is perpendicular to the Sun on the two equinoxes, the other being the Vernal Equinox occurring on March 19, 20, or 21 annually.

The rest of the time, either the Northern Hemisphere or the Southern Hemisphere tilts towards the Sun.